Keiko Nakahara joins Anupam Kher's directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great'

March 27, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, busy with his new movie Tanvi The Great, has announced Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara as the director of photography (DOP) for the upcoming film.

Anupam on Wednesday took to his Instagram to share a picture with Nakahara. In the picture, both Anupam and Nakahara are dressed in black outfits. Anupam is wearing a black sweatshirt, while Nakahara opted for a black t-shirt. They are seen discussing a shot, with Anupam briefing her.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Having worked with her for almost three weeks now I can see our story beautifully turning into reality.”

Nakahara expressed her enthusiasm for the film’s script, stating that she immediately connected with the story. “The story’s universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now, after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realise that as a Director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy.”

Earlier, Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani joined the project. Anupam shared a video of the recording session with the ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer, showcasing him doodling on his MIDI keyboard. Tanvi The Great is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie Vijay 69. Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu. Apart from these projects, Kher also has Emergency and Signature in the pipeline.