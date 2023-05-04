Anupam Kher to star in YRF Entertainment's slice-of-life film 'Vijay 69'

May 04, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will play the lead role in Vijay 69, an upcoming slice-of-life OTT film from YRF Entertainment.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, the filmmaker behind Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's 2017 movie Meri Pyari Bindu.

Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69, a press release from YRF Entertainment stated.

The film will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles like Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan.

Vijay 69 is the third project from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The company earlier announced two OTT series, The Railway Men and Mandala Murders.

The Railway Men is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

Mandala Murders will mark the OTT debut for actor Vaani Kapoor. The show, billed as a gritty crime thriller, is being directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame.