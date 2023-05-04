HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anupam Kher to star in YRF Entertainment's slice-of-life film 'Vijay 69'

Directed by Akshay Roy, ‘Vijay 69’ will narrate the story of a sexagenarian man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest

May 04, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

PTI
Anupam Kher to play a sexagenarian who competes in a triathlon contest in ‘Vijay 69’

Anupam Kher to play a sexagenarian who competes in a triathlon contest in ‘Vijay 69’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will play the lead role in Vijay 69, an upcoming slice-of-life OTT film from YRF Entertainment.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, the filmmaker behind Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's 2017 movie Meri Pyari Bindu.

ALSO READ
Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee mourn Satish Kaushik’s demise

Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69, a press release from YRF Entertainment stated.

The film will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles like Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan.

Vijay 69 is the third project from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The company earlier announced two OTT series, The Railway Men and Mandala Murders.

ALSO READ
Reel change: Hindutva’s widening film catalogue

The Railway Men is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

Mandala Murders will mark the OTT debut for actor Vaani Kapoor. The show, billed as a gritty crime thriller, is being directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.