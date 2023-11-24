HamberMenu
Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte team up for YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series ‘Akka’

Debutant director Dharmaraj Shetty will be writing and helming the series

November 24, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh

Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh | Photo Credit: @radhikaofficial and @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte will be headlining a new series titled Akka which will be made by Yash Raj Films’ streaming production arm YRF Entertainment.

According to an article in Variety, Dharmaraj Shetty will be writing and helming the series that’s said to be a revenge thriller. An official confirmation from the makers is expected soon on the project.

The new series announcement comes hot on the heels of YRF Entertainment’s first series The Railway Men which opened to positive reviews. The series, streaming on Netflix, is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

The banner’s next project will be the crime thriller Mandala Murders and will star Vaani Kapoor in the lead while the rest of the cast includes Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte will next be seen in a cameo in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She is starring in the British film called System Midnight and she’s also a part of an American film.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh has films like Siren, Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita, Kannivedi and an untitled film with Varun Dhawan that’s produced by Jawan filmmaker Atlee.

