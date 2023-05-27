HamberMenu
‘Raghuthatha’: Shooting of Keerthy Suresh-starrer, bankrolled by Hombale Films, completed

Hombale Films’ ‘Raghuthatha’, starring Keerthy Suresh and directed by Suman Kumar who wrote the hit ‘The Family Man’ series, is set to release in the third quarter of 2023

May 27, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keerthy Suresh celebrates the completion of the shoot of her film ‘Raghuthatha’ with director Suman Kumar

Keerthy Suresh celebrates the completion of the shoot of her film ‘Raghuthatha’ with director Suman Kumar | Photo Credit: @hombalefilms/Twitter

The shooting of Raghuthatha, Hombale Films’ first Tamil film, has been completed. Starring Keerthy Suresh, the film is directed by Suman Kumar, who wrote the popular Hindi thriller series The Family Man.

Raghuthatha is touted to be an empowering tale of a young woman’s journey to save the identity of her people and land. Talking about the film, producer Viay Kiragandur said, ”‘Raghuthatha is a hilarious story of a fierce, rebellious young woman who has to choose between principle and patriarchy.”

Poster of ‘Raghuthatha’

Poster of ‘Raghuthatha’ | Photo Credit: @hombalefilms/Twitter

The film features an ensemble cast, including veteran actor M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan. Ramcharantej Labani serves as the art designer while Sean Roldan, known for his work in the acclaimed Jai Bhim, is the music composer. National award-winning costume designer Poornima has crafted the characters’ looks. Anand has lent his skills as the sound designer, while Yamini Y and T S Suresh are the film’s cinematographer and editor respectively.

Raghuthatha is set to hit the screens in the third quarter of 2023. From the Hombale Films banner, Dhoomamstarring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Pawan Kumar, and Salaar, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise, are the next big releases.

