‘Kanguva’ makers share Bobby Deol’s first look on his 55th birthday

January 27, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The makers of Tamil fantasy movie Kanguva on Saturday unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol's character on the occasion of the actor's 55th birthday.

The Animal star plays the role of villain Udhiran in the movie, headlined by superstar Suriya. The film marks Deol's debut in Tamil cinema.

"Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol," production banner Studio Green posted on microblogging site X.

Billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, Kanguva is directed by filmmaker Siva and will be released later this year.

Kanguva backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The movie is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.