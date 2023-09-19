HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘Nayakan’ to re-release in theatres

Interestingly, the actor and director are teaming up now for a film that’s tentatively titled ‘KH234’

September 19, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Still from Nayakan

Still from Nayakan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Kamal Haasan’s 1987 classic silent black comedy filmPesum Padam (Pushpak in Hindi) is set to be re-released in theatres soon. It’s now known that the veteran actor’s cult classic Nayakan, directed by Mani Ratnam, will soon be re-released in theatres.

The film, a digitally remastered version, will be released in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on November 3 on Kamal Haasan’s birthday (which falls on November 7).

A new poster for ‘Nayakan’

A new poster for ‘Nayakan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nayakan, which was released in 1987, also starred Janagaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Delhi Ganesh, Nassar, Kartika and Nizhalgal Ravi. The film bagged three National Awards at the 35th National Film Awards - Kamal won Best Actor, PC Sreeram got it for cinematography, and Thotta Tharani received it for art direction.

The film, which features music by Ilaiyaraaja, was also India’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1988, but it was not shortlisted among the final nominees.

Interestingly, the actor-director duo, who had only collaborated once before for Nayakan, are teaming up now for a film that’s tentatively titled KH234

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.