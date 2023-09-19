Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘Nayakan’ to re-release in theatres

September 19, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Kamal Haasan’s 1987 classic silent black comedy filmPesum Padam (Pushpak in Hindi) is set to be re-released in theatres soon. It’s now known that the veteran actor’s cult classic Nayakan, directed by Mani Ratnam, will soon be re-released in theatres.

The film, a digitally remastered version, will be released in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on November 3 on Kamal Haasan’s birthday (which falls on November 7).

Nayakan, which was released in 1987, also starred Janagaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Delhi Ganesh, Nassar, Kartika and Nizhalgal Ravi. The film bagged three National Awards at the 35th National Film Awards - Kamal won Best Actor, PC Sreeram got it for cinematography, and Thotta Tharani received it for art direction.

The film, which features music by Ilaiyaraaja, was also India’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1988, but it was not shortlisted among the final nominees.

Interestingly, the actor-director duo, who had only collaborated once before for Nayakan, are teaming up now for a film that’s tentatively titled KH234.