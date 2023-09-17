Kamal Haasan’s ‘Pesum Padam’ (’Pushpak’) to re-release in theatres soon

September 17, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

Kamal Haasan’s 1987 classic silent black comedy film Pesum Padam (Pushpak in Hindi, Pushpaka Vimana in Kannada, Pushpaka Vimanam in Telugu, and Pushpakvimanam in Malayalam) is set to be re-released in theatres soon.

Kamal’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International announced the news on Saturday.

Pesum Padam, the first Indian film to have come out without any dialogues after the silent era, was written and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The story follows an unemployed graduate who is forced to imprison a rich businessman and steal his identity to lead a life of luxury at a hotel. Things take a turn when we realise that a contract killer is on the hunt to kill the businessman.

Starring Amala Akkineni as the female lead, the film featured Samir Khakhar, Tinu Anand, and K. S. Ramesh in pivotal roles. The film had music by L Vaidyanathan and cinematography by BC Gowrishankar.

Notably, at the 35th National Film Awards, Pesum Padam won under the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.