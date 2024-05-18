Kalki Koechlin to play American writer in John Keller’s ‘Her Song’

Kalki Koechlin will portray the role of American writer Olivia in the US novelist John Keller's debut comedy feature film Her Song.

“Been a fan of Keller’s books, Know your Baker, Abracadabrantesque and Johnny Allan. He has a quirky and witty intelligence that is so reminiscent of New York and its diversity and ‘Her Song’ is both funny and unpredictably heartening. I can’t wait to act in French and English with this talented, multi-lingual cast,” said Kalki.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she made an announcement about the film in a video. The 40-year-old actor discussed her role in the movie in the video. She described Olivia as an American writer who observes individuals to include their methods in her works and feels that everything revolves around her.

The makers have not yet revealed the storyline, but they have uploaded a video of the actors and crew providing hints about it. Kalki added that the film is about cycles and life in general.

The project is being produced by Elea Clair and Marine Assaiante under the production banner Six and Midnight Films, who recently shared a video to announce that they will be working with American novelist John M. Keller and filmmaker James Ivory. Elea Clair and Zach Grenier will also star alongside Kalki in the upcoming film.

ALSO READ:Actor Kalki Koechlin on balancing motherhood and career

Kalki is also known for her works in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She got a lot of appreciation for her projects like Made in Heaven and the crime thriller Sacred Games. In 2022, Kalki starred in the English-language drama Goldfish. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Later, garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.