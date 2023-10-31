Actor Kalki Koechlin on balancing motherhood and career

October 31, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently posted a photo on Instagram with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, hinting at rehearsals for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, their upcoming film together. The film, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, explores the facets of friendship. Kalki, known for her unconventional choices with a repertoire that includes films like Dev D, That Girl In Yellow Boots, Margarita With A Straw,A Death In The Gunj, Gully Boy and Made in Heaven says she has become more picky now, adding, “I have to be relationally involved and convinced about a script for me to do it.”

The actor was recently in Udhagamandalam for a panel discussion on motherhood at the Ooty Literary Festival. “I also shot for a month for another film in Portugal. I want to do more work,” says Kalki who welcomed her daughter Sappho in 2020, where she chose water birth. A year later, she came out with a book called The Elephant In The Womb (Penguin) a graphic novel (illustrated by Ukrainian artist Valeriya Polyanychko) drawing from her own experiences and covering topics ranging from abortion and birthing plans to the woes of breastfeeding.

With a supportive partner and an understanding nanny, she recognises that her experience was not like everyone else’s and motherhood is far from universal. “The book is an extension of my journals during my motherhood journey. It is hard to get back to my career, but am taking it slow. In retrospect, though it was tough handling the baby during the pandemic, I am appreciative of that time together as I didn’t have to make difficult decisions which I am making now. When I went to shoot for a month in Portugal, it was extremely difficult, being away from her. You know the ‘mom guilt’ kicks in. It’s hard to find that balance, but yes, it is happening,” says Kalki adding that she is looking for more work, but the right kind.

The 39-year-old actor who was last seen in season two of Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime, reckons that the industry is on ‘churning’ mode while quality content requires time. “People are in a hurry to see what’s next. There is demand, but good art takes time, and they should be willing to wait. That is a challenge we are facing now as creators,” she explains.

Kalki also finds that the OTT platforms have come to a lull. “I haven’t got anything that has been extremely tempting. Gold fish ( a poignant tale by writer-director Pushan Kripalani that decodes a mother’s struggle with dementia and her damaged relationship with her daughter) has just released in theatres. We will see what’s next.”

Going back to the topic on motherhood, she tells new mothers, “Just hand the baby over, put the baby on the floor, nobody ever fell from the floor. The idea that mothers need help has to be acknowledged. This is not a one person job, it’s a minimum four person job, 24/7. You have to hand the baby over, even if you think they won’t change the diaper or feed the baby as well as you do. Someone will keep the baby alive while you get some rest, and your mental health together. I had to also do that after a while.”

Does being a mother come in the way of her choices of roles, she shoots back saying, “No, not at all. Let my daughter see all my work.”