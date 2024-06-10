GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: Nag Ashwin’s film is a search for hope, led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

The trailer of director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu science fiction ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, narrates a story of hope in a dystopian world

Updated - June 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas as Bhairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Prabhas as Bhairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu science fiction Kalki 2898 AD, said to be one of the most expensive films to be made in Indian cinema, is set in the post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in 2898 AD. The trailer of the ambitious film, unveiled in Hyderabad, shows Prabhas as Bhairava, working alongside the AI-enabled car BU-JZ-1 or Bujji, and Deepika Padukone, taking on evil forces. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama while Kamal Haasan is cast in a negative character. The film also stars Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajendra Prasad.

‘B&B: Bujji & Bhairava’ is a smart, fun-filled prelude to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The trailer that runs a little over three minutes ushers viewers into the dystopian city of Kasi where currency is measured in units and there is scarcity of food and water. A ‘complex’ in the city is out of their reach as they yearn for better living standards. The crux of the film revolves around the mythological story of Kalki, the 10th avatar of Vishnu.

Kalki 2898 AD has music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and the film coincides with the 50th year of production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Nag Ashwin earlier directed Yevade Subrahmanyam and the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. Kalki 2898 AD will release worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other languages. Earlier this month, the production house rolled out two episodes of an animated web series Bujji & Bhairava, a prequel to the film, on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.