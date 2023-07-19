HamberMenu
Deepika Padukone to skip 'Project K' showcase at SDCC amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Deepika Padukone won’t attend the launch of her upcoming film ‘Project K’ at SDCC due to SAG-AFTRA strike. ‘Project K’ also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan

July 19, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

CUE API
Deepika Padukone in ‘Project K’

Deepika Padukone in ‘Project K’ | Photo Credit: @VyjayanthiFilms/Twitter

Indian film star Deepika Padukone will not be part of the launch of her upcoming film Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the wake of the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US.

The actor-producer, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, will give the event a miss in solidarity with the Hollywood actors union, according to an industry insider. Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas also lent her support to the strike.

ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone’s first look from ‘Project K’ unveiled

The SAG-AFTRA last week voted to team up with the screenwriters under the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in the first joint strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

ALSO READ:‘Project K’: Kamal Haasan on board Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film

Padukone, 37, made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel in 2017. Earlier this year at the 95th Academy Awards, she introduced Naatu Naatu, the Best Original Song Oscar winner from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

On the first day of the SDCC on July 20, Padukone's Project K co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. At the Comic-Con, the film's production banner Vyjayanthi Movies will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction".

ALSO READ:Explained: Why are Hollywood’s actors and writers on strike at the same after decades?

According to a press note issued by the makers, Project K will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at the Comic-Con. Disha Patani is also part of the multilingual movie, directed by Nag Ashwin.

