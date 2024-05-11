GIFT a SubscriptionGift
John Malkovich joins the cast of 'The Fantastic Four'

Directed by Matt Shakman, 'The Fantastic Four' is slated for release on July 25, 2025

Published - May 11, 2024 04:24 pm IST

ANI
John Malkovich

John Malkovich | Photo Credit: Sina Schuldt

Veteran actor John Malkovich has officially joined the cast of 'The Fantastic Four.'

Joining Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles, Malkovich is poised to make his mark on the iconic superhero franchise, as per Deadline.

Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on the acclaimed series 'WandaVision,' and penned by a team of seasoned writers including Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman, 'The Fantastic Four' is slated for release on July 25, 2025.

Malkovich, a two-time Oscar nominee renowned for his versatility and depth as an actor, brings a wealth of experience to the MCU. Recent audiences may recognise him from his compelling portrayal of French fashion designer Lucien Lelong in Apple TV+'s drama series 'The New Look,' alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche. In addition to his television ventures, Malkovich's diverse filmography includes appearances in Netflix's 'Ripley,' Showtime's 'Billions,' and Netflix's 'Space Force.'

His upcoming projects include Julian Schnabel's 'Hand of Dante' and A24's horror film 'Opus.'

