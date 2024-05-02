Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks to star in Prime Video’s ‘The Better Sister’ series

May 02, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Hollywood actors Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are all set to headline an upcoming series titled The Better Sister from Tomorrow Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Based on a novel of the same name by Alafair Burke, the series has Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado on board as showrunners, with Craig Gillespie as director.

According to a press release from Prime Video, The Better Sister is an “electric thriller” about how some terrible things pull two sisters apart from each other, and ultimately brings them back together.

“Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets,” reads the plotline of the series.

Showrunners Milch and Corrado also serve as executive producers on The Better Sister. Gillespie and Annie Marter serve as executive producers through Fortunate Jack Productions. Additional executive producers include Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios; lead stars Banks and Biel; and Michelle Purple.

Jessica Biel, an Emmy-nominated actor and producer, is known for starring in several movies such as Hitchcock, The Illusionist, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, and The A-Team. On the series front, she starred in season one of The Sinner and Limetown with Stanley Tucci. Last seen as the infamous axe killer Candy Montgomery in the limited series Candy, she is set to star alongside Ethan Hawke and Daniel Radcliffe in Batso.

Actress, producer, writer, and director Elizabeth Banks is known for her diverse roles in projects such as The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie, Mrs. America, 30 Rock and Modern Family. She made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 and produced the franchise through her company Brownstone Productions with her husband Max Handelman.

Banks produced and directed comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear and produced MGM’s cult-hit Bottoms. She recently starred in Call Jane alongside Sigourney Weaver and The Beanie Bubble, alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook, and will be seen next in A Mistake, directed by Christine Jeffs, Skincare, directed by Austin Peters and lead the voice cast of The Flintstones spin-off series Bedrock. On the directing front, the Charles’s Angels director is set to remake Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the 1985-dance comedy.