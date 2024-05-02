Dan Schneider sues ‘Quiet On Set’ producers over defamation allegations amid child sex abuse controversy

May 02, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Embroiled in controversy following the release of the Investigation Discovery limited series Quiet on Set, Dan Schneider, the producer behind numerous iconic kids’ television shows on Nickelodeon, has taken legal action against the series’ producers, alleging defamation, according to Deadline.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Schneider targets Warner Bros, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures, and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz. The lawsuit accuses them of falsely implying Schneider’s involvement in child abuse, tarnishing his reputation and legacy. Schneider contends that while the series exposed instances of abuse by individuals associated with his shows, namely dialogue coach Brian Peck and former production assistant Jason Handy, he had no knowledge or involvement in their misconduct.

Schneider’s legal action comes in the wake of his public apology for his past behavior, which he admitted to upon watching the series. In a 19-minute interview posted on YouTube, he expressed remorse for actions that he acknowledges caused pain to colleagues and cast members.

However, in the subsequent lawsuit he denies any implication of child sexual abuse, stating, “one thing he [Schneider] is not...is a child sexual abuser.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged defamation and misrepresentation portrayed in the series. Schneider released a statement reiterating his regret for past leadership failures but condemning the series’ portrayal of him as facilitating “horrific crimes.” He maintains that while he acknowledges his past mistakes, it is unjust to equate them with the actions of convicted child predators.

Meanwhile, the producers of Quiet on Set have defended their portrayal, highlighting scenes from Schneider’s shows that they claim had questionable content involving teenagers. They raise questions about the power dynamics and decision-making processes on set, suggesting a systemic issue beyond individual actions.