Jason Statham to team up with ‘Suicide Squad’ director for ‘Levon’s Trade’

Sylvester Stallone has adapted the film’s screenplay from the novel of the same name by comic author Chuck Dixon

October 28, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

PTI
Actor Jason Statham will topline the upcoming action film Levon’s Trade, to be directed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer. Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood veteran and Stathan's co-star from The Expendables movies, has adapted the film's screenplay from the novel of the same name by comic author Chuck Dixon, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

It marks Stallone’s first screenplay since Rambo: Last Blood in 2019 and Creed II in 2018. Levon's Trade will chart how Levon Cade (Statham) left his “profession” behind him to go ‘straight’ and work in construction. He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life, as per the official plotline.

The film, which is being shopped by Black Bear and BlockFilm at the American Film Market (AFM), is expected to start filming in March 2024 in London. It will be produced by Ayer and Chris Long for Cedar Park Entertainment, alongside Statham for Punch Palace Productions, Stallone for Balboa Productions, John Friedberg for Black Bear and Bill Block for BlockFilm.

