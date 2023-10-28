HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Movie rivalry with Stallone got out of control, we tried to derail each other, says Schwarzenegger

The two action stars have worked together in the first two ‘Expendables’ films and the 2013 action movie ‘Escape Plan’

October 28, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

PTI
Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger | Photo Credit: Todd Williamson

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that his film rivalry with industry colleague Sylvester Stallone "got out of control" during the 1980s and 1990s. The two actors emerged as action movie stars around the same time when Schwarzenegger released The Terminator and Stallone featured in Rambo.

ALSO READ
Arnold is my best friend now, says Sylvester Stallone

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme – we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films and we had to have the biggest guns. It got out of control and we tried to derail each other," Schwarzenegger said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“Then when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends. He is a great human being and we are now inseparable," he added.

The two action stars have worked together in the first two Expendables films and the 2013 action movie Escape Plan.

Last year, Stallone said that the two actors "really disliked each other immensely" for over two decades as their action movies clashed at the box office. “So the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I… and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends," Stallone told Forbes.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.