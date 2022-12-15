  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FRA 2-0 MAR, France vs Morocco semifinal in pictures

Henry Cavill confirms he is not returning as Superman after James Gunn announces new film

The news comes almost two months after he announced his come back as Superman

December 15, 2022 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

PTI
Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Batman V Superman’

Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Batman V Superman’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Hollywood star Henry Cavill on Thursday announced he will not be returning as Superman in the upcoming DC films.

Cavill confirmed his departure from the role, which he has essayed since 2013's Man of Steel, in a post on Instagram. The news comes almost two months after he announced his come back as Superman.

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life," the actor wrote.

Warner Bros hired Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios in late October. Since then there have been reports that the whole Zack Snyder-created DC Universe could be done away with, including Wonder Woman.

ALSO READ
‘Wonder Woman 3’, ‘Man of Steel 2’ cancelled; DCEU to be revamped and recast: reports

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," Cavill added.

The Hollywood star shared the post hours after Gunn announced he is writing a new feature film about Superman.

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, "so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over the moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," Gunn wrote on Instagram. Further details about the new DC Studios slate will be announced in January.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.