James Gunn says ‘Superman: Legacy’ is not a “Young Superman” film

August 19, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

We had previously reported that director James Gunn is helming a new Superman film, titled Superman: Legacy, that will replace Henry Cavill with David Corenswet as the titular hero. While it was earlier speculated that the change in actors was a result of the film being an origins story or that of the Kryptonian’s younger days, the filmmaker has denied them.

Gunn, who is also now DC Studios’ co-chief, replied to a fan’s question on Threads on whether the “young Superman movie” is set in the past. Gunn responded saying, “I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!”

This comes after his earlier tweet from December where he said, “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

Also starring Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy is expected to go on floors in early 2024. The film, which will be the first project fully made under Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran, is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.