‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ trailer out; Urvashi and Indrans headline a dramatic courtroom satire

August 02, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

We had previously reported that veteran actors Urvashi and Indrans are teaming up for a film titled Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962. The film’s trailer was released by the makers earlier today.

The film is directed by Ashish Chinnappa, who also wrote the script with Prajin MP based on a story by Sanu K Chandran. It also stars Sagar, Sanusha, Johny Antony, T G Ravi and Nisha Sarangh.

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’s music is by Kailas while cinematography and editing are by Sajith Purushan and Rathin Radhakrishnan respectively. The film is produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar and Sanitha Sasidharan under the banner Wonderframes Filmland.

Watch the trailer here...