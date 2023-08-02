HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Jailer’ Showcase: Rajinikanth-Nelson film screams style and substance

 Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on August 10

August 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Jailer’

A still from ‘Jailer’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer have shared a showcase video from the Nelson directorial. It features the veteran actor in two avatars - a calm family man and a man on a mission.

ALSO READ
‘Jailer’ audio launch - The ‘Superstar’ tag has always been a problem: Rajinikanth

Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar

With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on August 10.

Watch the video here...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.