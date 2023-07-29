‘Jailer’ audio launch - The ‘Superstar’ tag has always been a problem: Rajinikanth

July 29, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The audio launch of Rajinikanth and director Nelson’s upcoming film Jailer took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday. Apart from hundreds of fans, the event was attended by the cast and crew of the film that included Tamannaah, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, music director Anirudh and producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.

Speaking at the launch, Rajini said that he had rejected multiple scripts after Annaatthe as they sounded similar to his previous films Baasha and Annamalai. He also spoke about the online abuse Nelson received after the release of Beast and pointed out that despite a lot of calls from distributors asking him to change the director of his next film, he learnt that Beast was not a loss for the distributors and the production house. He added that he was clear on his decision of working with Nelson and they went ahead with Jailer.

Rajini also spoke about his previous tryst with alcoholism and called it the biggest mistake of his life. He requested his fans to not indulge in drinking regularly as it will spoil their health and happiness. The veteran actor also added that he loved the ‘Hukum’ track when he listened to it for the first time and asked the makers to remove the ‘superstar’ tag from the song’s video. He pointed out that the tag has always been a problem for him.

Producer Kalanithi Maran spoke highly of Rajinikanth at the launch. He said that just like the late DMK honcho Karunanidhi, he is also a fan of Rajini and so is his daughter, and just like the lyrics of ‘Hukum’ points out, over five generations have been the actor’s fans. He added that the actor is his own competition and Rajini is a record maker and not a record breaker. Mentioning how producers are lining up to work with Rajini who is now 72 years old, Kalanithi Maran said that if producers do so for any other actor, then they can call themselves the next Superstar and until then, Rajinikanth is the only Superstar of Indian cinema.

The event also saw Anirudh perform the songs from the film and Tamannaah did a dance performance for the viral ‘Kaavaalaa’ song.

Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu. The film is scheduled to release on August 10.