It’s a wrap for Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Revolver Rita’

May 01, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The shoot of actor Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita has been completed. The makers of the film took to social media to share the news along with a video and photos from the last day at the set.

Wrapping up the final scenes of #RevolverRita feels like bidding farewell to a journey that has deeply touched our hearts. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew who made this journey unforgettable ❤️



Stay tuned #RevolverRita is coming soon to theatres near you 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/HvTvxxbsqV — Passion Studios (@PassionStudios_) April 30, 2024

Keerthy shared the video as an Instagram story and said “Thank you so much to my team. We have something crazy in hand! Can’t wait to make everyone laugh their hearts out!”

Directed by Chandru, the film also stars Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan and stunt master Super Subbarayan. The technical team consists of cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan and editor Praveen KL.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the Passion Studios and The Route banner respectively, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.