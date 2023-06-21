It’s a wrap for Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’

June 21, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

We had previously reported that director P Vasu will be directing Chandramukhi 2 starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead. It’s now known that the team have completed the film’s shoot.

Lyca Productions, the banner that’s bankrolling the film, took to Twitter to share the news.

Also starring Vadivelu, Radika and Shrushti Dange, Chandramukhi 2 will have music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by RD Rajasekar, and art direction by Thotta Tharani.

The original Chandramukhi was the remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and starred Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Vadivelu and Prabhu among others.