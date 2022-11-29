  1. EPaper
‘Chandramukhi 2’: Kangana Ranaut to star opposite Raghava Lawrence

Kangana will play the titular role of Chandramukhi in the sequel film

November 29, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kangana Ranaut, and Jyotika as Chandramukhi in the original film

Kangana Ranaut, and Jyotika as Chandramukhi in the original film | Photo Credit: @kanganaranaut/Instagram & Disney+Hotstar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the titular role in Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s hit 2005 film that has Raghava Lawrence playing the lead role.

P Vasu, the director of the first film, will return to helm the sequel which also brings back actor-comedian Vadivelu in a key role.

Kangana confirmed the news on Instagram stories. “Excited to be doing another Tamil film with legendary P Vasu ji,” she wrote.

Kangana will play the titular role of Chandramukhi, a dancer in a king’s court in the film. Notably, actor Jyotika played the role in the original.

Other details regarding the plot of the sequel are unknown. It is also unclear if Chandramukhi 2 will take its storyline from the recent smash-hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu as well, just like Chandramukhi.

Bankrolled by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Chandramuki 2 will have music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by RD Rajasekar, and art direction by Thotta Tharani.

