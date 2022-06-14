‘Chandramukhi 2’ announced, Raghava Lawrence to star in sequel

The original ‘Chandramukhi’ was the remake of Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu,’ and starred Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Vadivelu and Prabhu among others

The original ‘Chandramukhi’ was the remake of Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu,’ and starred Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Vadivelu and Prabhu among others

17 years since the original Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth, hit screens, a sequel has been announced with Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

The film’s producer Lyca Productions announced the news on their official Twitter handle.

P Vasu, the director of the first film, will return to helm the sequel which also brings back actor-comedian Vadivelu in a key role. It remains unknown at the moment if the actor will reprise his role from the original.

Other details regarding the plot and the cast of the film are yet to be announced. It is also unclear if Chandramukhi 2 will take its storyline from the recent smash-hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu as well, just like Chandramukhi.

Bankrolled by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Chandramuki 2 will have music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by RD Rajasekar, and art direction by Thotta Tharani.

Chandramukhi followed a psychiatrist (Rajinikanth) who is called in to help his friend (Prabhu) and the latter’s wife (Jyotika) in solving the supernatural occurrences that take place in their newly-bought bungalow.

Notably, Raghava Lawrence has his own horror film franchise, Muni. Four films have been released in the franchise as of now, with a fifth one titled Kanchana 4 already announced to be in development. Lawrence also has the horror film Durga in production, which is also speculated to be a part of the Muni franchise. Apart from the above, he also has Rudhran and Adhigaram in different stages of production.