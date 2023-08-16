HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a wrap for Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali’s ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’

The cast of the film also includes Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Rames

August 16, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Team ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’

Team ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali are teaming up for director Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kaandam. The makers have now announced that the shooting of the film has been completed.

ALSO READ
‘RDX’ trailer: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav pack a punch

The director took to Instagram to share the news.

Asif and Aparna have earlier teamed up for Sunday Holiday, Thrissivaperoor Kiipatham, B Tech and Kaapa. Kaka Stories and Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments have produced Kishkindha Kaandam.

Bahul Ramesh, who is the cinematographer, has also scripted the film. Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music director while Sooraj ES is the editor. Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Ramesh are the other actors in Kishkindha Kaandam.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.