HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali’s ‘Kishkintha Kaandam’ goes on floors

‘Kishkintha Kaandam’, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan

July 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast and crew of ‘Kishkintha Kaandam’

The cast and crew of ‘Kishkintha Kaandam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The shoot of Asif Ali’s film with Dinjith Ayyathan has begun. The Malayalam film, titled Kishkintha Kaandam, has Aparna Balamurali in the female lead role.

ALSO READ
Art director Mohandas on the use of VFX in ‘2018’ and how he designed the sets

Asif and Aparna has earlier worked in Sunday Holiday, Thrissivaperoor Kiipatham, B Tech and Kaapa. Kaka Stories and Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments have produced Kishkintha Kaandam.

ALSO READ:Survival thriller film ‘2018’ cheera up crisis-hit cinema industry in Kerala

Bahul Ramesh, who is the cinematographer, has also scripted the film. Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music director while Sooraj ES is the editor. Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Ramesh are the other actors in Kishkintha Kaandam. Asif Ali was last seen in the blockbuster film 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph while Aparna Balamurali’s last film was the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Dhoomam.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.