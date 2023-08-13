HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘RDX’ trailer: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav pack a punch

‘ RDX’ features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads

August 13, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam in stills from ‘RDX’

Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam in stills from ‘RDX’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam action-drama RDXwas released by the makers today. Headlined by Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, the film is directed by debutant Nahas Hidayath.

The trailer introduces us to Robert, Dony, and Xavier, three young youths with martial arts training who get involved in brawls. Things soon take a serious turn and the trailer also shows glimpses of an epic showdown fight set at a carnival.

ALSO READ
Kunchacko Boban joins cast of ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’
ALSO READ
‘King of Kotha’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is gangster, footballer and folk hero

Written by Shabas Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran, RDX features Mahima Nambiar and Aima Rosmy Sebastian as the female leads. The film’s cast also includes Lal, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathy, and Nishant Sagar.

Produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters, RDX will have action choreography by Anbariv, the duo behind action scenes in films like KGF and Vikram. Sam CS is handling the music while Alex J Pulickal and Richard Kevin are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively.

Produced by Sophia Paul James under the Weekend Blockbusters banner, RDX is set to hit screens this year during Onam.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.