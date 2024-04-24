Cannes 2024: FTII student film, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ selected for La Cinef competition

April 24, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Four students from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, have pulled off the remarkable achievement of having their short film, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, securing a spot in the competition at the La Cinef section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film, directed by Chidanand S Naik, will be among 17 other shorts vying for top honors at this year’s cermony.

According to FTII, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is a story of an elderly woman who steals the village’s rooster, which throws the community into disarray. To bring the rooster back, a prophecy is invoked, sending the old lady’s family into exile.”

With contributions in cinematography, editing, and sound by Suraj Thakur, Manoj V, and Abhishek Kadam respectively, FTII announced the selection of their students’ film, hailing it as a testament to their talent and dedication and highlighting the rarity of an Indian film making it to the La Cinef section amidst stiff competition from 2,263 submissions worldwide.

The Film was produced as part of FTII's year end coordinated exercise of TV- wing.



The Cannes Film Festival, scheduled from May 14 to 25, will witness a diverse array of entries from various corners of the globe, including Lebanon, China, Italy, Mexico, and more. The jury, featuring Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar and Belgian actress Lubna Azabal, will adjudicate the contenders for the La Cinef prizes, to be bestowed on May 23 at the Bunuel Theatre.