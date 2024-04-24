SJ Suryah to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil’s film

April 24, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Director-turned-actor SJ Suryah is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil’s next. The film will be directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Vipin Das.

Badusha Cinemas is producing the film and the makers took to Instagram to share a film featuring them alongside Suryah.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is a part of many upcoming films like Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Dhanush’s Raayan, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Corporation, and Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran.

Director Vipin Das is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph and Yogi Babu.

On the other hand, Fahadh has Tamil films like Maareesan with Vadivelu and Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He also has Pushpa: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun. In Malayalam, he is teaming up with Kalyani Priyadarshan for a film helmed by Althaf Salim.