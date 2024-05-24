GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘I can’t believe I’m standing here’: Escaped Iran director Mohammad Rasoulof arrives in Cannes

The award-winning filmmaker, an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime, was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of "collusion against national security" earlier this month.

Published - May 24, 2024 12:58 pm IST

AFP
Director Mohammad Rasoulof poses for a portrait photograph for the film ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2024

Director Mohammad Rasoulof poses for a portrait photograph for the film ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday after his dramatic escape from his homeland after being sentenced to eight years in prison.

"I can't believe I'm standing here," AFP journalists heard him telling officials in the Palais des Festivals, where the world's biggest film festival is being held.

Cannes 2024: ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ director Mohammad Rasoulof to attend premiere after fleeing Iran

He declined questions from reporters ahead of the premiere of his new film, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", which is competing for the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, on Friday.

It tells the story of a judge's struggles amid political unrest in Tehran. Rasoulof had come under pressure to withdraw it from Cannes before the festival opened.

The award-winning filmmaker -- an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime -- was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of "collusion against national security" earlier this month. He had already served two prison terms over his films and criticism of the government, and had his passport revoked in 2017.

But on the eve of the festival last week, Rasoulof revealed that he had escaped Iran, telling The Guardian that he made an "exhausting and extremely dangerous" journey on foot.

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging

"We are particularly touched to welcome (Rasoulof) here as a filmmaker. Our joy will be that of all festival-goers and all freedom-loving Iranians," Fremaux told AFP earlier this week.

"We would like to reaffirm the support of the Cannes Film Festival for all artists around the world who suffer violence and reprisals in the expression of their art."

Rasoulof told AFP last week that he feared for the "safety and well-being" of fellow filmmakers in Iran.

"The global film community must provide strong support to the makers of these films," he said in a statement.

Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Bear, in 2020 for "There Is No Evil" and won the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes with "A Man of Integrity" in 2017.

Related Topics

World cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.