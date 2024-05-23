GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ director Mohammad Rasoulof to attend premiere after fleeing Iran

Rasoulof clandestinely left Iran after being handed an eight-year prison sentence and flogging for creating the film

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof | Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof will make a defiant appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his latest film, The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Rasoulof clandestinely left Iran after being handed an eight-year prison sentence and flogging for creating the film.

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging

Despite the Iranian authorities’ attempts to thwart his attendance, Rasoulof successfully arrived in Europe a few days ago. His escape follows the Islamic Revolutionary Court’s harsh sentencing and subsequent pressure on him to withdraw The Seed of the Sacred Fig from Cannes. The authorities also harassed the film’s producers and actors in an effort to suppress its international debut.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig will be showcased in competition at Cannes on May 24, marking a significant moment for Rasoulof, who will be present for the screening. The film’s publicist confirmed his attendance, highlighting the director’s resilience and commitment to his art despite the severe repercussions.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

The film, as described by sales company Films Boutique, looks at the story of Iman, a judge in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, who is engulfed by mistrust and paranoia amid escalating political protests. The mysterious disappearance of his gun leads him to suspect his own family, particularly his wife Najmeh and daughters Rezvan and Sana, driving him to impose drastic measures that escalate domestic tensions.

Rasoulof, a stalwart of Iranian cinema, has faced continuous persecution for his work, which has never been shown in his home country due to stringent censorship. His previous confrontations with Iranian authorities date back to 2011, when he and fellow director Jafar Panahi received prison sentences and a ban on filmmaking for alleged anti-regime propaganda. Although Rasoulof’s sentence was later suspended, his passport was confiscated in 2017 after he returned from the Telluride Film Festival.

‘This Is Not a Film’ documentary review: Jafar Panahi’s timeless protest against authoritarianism and censorship

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.