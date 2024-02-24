GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harry Potter TV series set to premiere in 2026 on Max

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the series will span seven seasons

February 24, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’.

Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’. | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter will return to small screen in 2026. The first installment of the TV series of Harry Potter is set to premiere on Max in 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced.

ALSO READ
Harry Potter series might soon become a reality at HBO Max

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the series will span seven seasons. Each of the seven books of J K Rowling’s fantasy book series will be adapted into a TV series.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav said. “We spent some real time with J.K. and her team. Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

ALSO READ:Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling

No member from the film series will feature in the TV series. The cast of the TV series has not been announced yet.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.