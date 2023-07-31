Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling
If Harry Potter were real, by how many years younger would he be to Rowling?
Answer : 15 (She was born in 1965 and he in 1980)
In an interview to ‘The Guardian’, who did Rowling describe as “Harry’s spiritual ancestor”?
Answer : Wart in T.H. White’s ‘The Sword In The Stone’
After graduating from the University of Exeter in 1986, for which organisation was Rowling working when she started to write the Harry Potter adventures?
Answer : Amnesty International in London
What was the ‘permanent’ result of Harry surviving Voldemort’s attack by rebounding the “killing curse”?
Answer : A lightning-bolt-shaped scar on his forehead.
With 2012 which book did Rowling debut in adult fiction and what is the name of the small English town where the book begins?
Answer : ‘Casual Vacancy’ and Pagford
According to the play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, which premiered in 2016, to whom is he married and name the two sons that they have.
Answer : Ginny Weasley and James Sirius and Albus Severus.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, name the children’s book that Rowling began serialising for free online which was later published.
