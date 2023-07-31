Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling

1 / 7 | If Harry Potter were real, by how many years younger would he be to Rowling?

Answer : 15 (She was born in 1965 and he in 1980)

2 / 7 | In an interview to 'The Guardian', who did Rowling describe as "Harry's spiritual ancestor"?

Answer : Wart in T.H. White's 'The Sword In The Stone'

3 / 7 | After graduating from the University of Exeter in 1986, for which organisation was Rowling working when she started to write the Harry Potter adventures?

Answer : Amnesty International in London

4 / 7 | What was the 'permanent' result of Harry surviving Voldemort's attack by rebounding the "killing curse"?

Answer : A lightning-bolt-shaped scar on his forehead.

5 / 7 | With 2012 which book did Rowling debut in adult fiction and what is the name of the small English town where the book begins?

Answer : 'Casual Vacancy' and Pagford

6 / 7 | According to the play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', which premiered in 2016, to whom is he married and name the two sons that they have.

Answer : Ginny Weasley and James Sirius and Albus Severus.