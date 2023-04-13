HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New ‘Harry Potter’ series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel coming to Max streaming service

The upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of J.K. Rowling’s books, while ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ has George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer

April 13, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Reuters
The plan is for the new ‘Harry Potter’ series to unfold over 10 years

The plan is for the new ‘Harry Potter’ series to unfold over 10 years

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling.

Warner Bros Discovery announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

ALSO READ
‘The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling’ podcast review: A timid inspection of the ‘Harry Potter’ author’s mind 

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling's books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

ALSO READ
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game review: Let the magic begin

"I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

ALSO READ
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 review: A grand, breathtaking prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

Max also announced that a new "Game of Thrones" prequel is in development, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" with author George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer.

The series will be set 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne. The story will focus on a "young, naive but courageous knight" and his squire, the company said.

Warner Bros Discovery did not announce release dates for either show.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.