‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph join hands for a fun, family entertainer

The rest of the film’s cast includes Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir and Saafboi

April 19, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’

A poster of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ | Photo Credit: @PrithviOfficial/X

We had previously reported that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham, is collaborating with the team of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey for a film titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The makers of the film have now released its teaser.

Prithviraj took to his social media accounts to share the teaser.

The teaser features the actor as Vinu, a “smart fellow” who is working towards his sister’s wedding to Anand, an “innocent, naive” man played by Basil Joseph.

The rest of the cast, featuring Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir and Saafboi, also feature in the teaser. Directed by Vipin Das, the film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, C V Sarathy for Prithviraj Productions Pvt Ltd and E4 Entertainment.

Deepu Pradeep has penned this script and Guruvayoorambala Nadayil’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Neeraj Revi, music director Ankit Menon and editor Johnkutty.

Watch the teaser of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil here:

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

