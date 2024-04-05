‘Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil,’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, wraps up shoot

April 05, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The team of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Vipin Das of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame, wrapped the film’s shoot on Thursday.

The makers shared a picture of the cast and crew from the final day of the shoot and announced that the film will release in theatres in May this year

A comedy entertainer written by Deepu Pradeep (Kunjiramayanam, Perilloor Premier League), the film is headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal.

The cast of the film also features Yogi Babu, Jagadish, Rekha Harris, Kottayam Ramesh, Irshad, PP Kunhikrishnan, and Siju Sunny among others. Neeraj Revi has cranked the camera for the film, which has editing by Johnkutty and music scored by Ankit Menon.

Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi produce the film under their Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment production banners.