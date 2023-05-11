Gucci names Alia Bhatt as first global brand ambassador from India

May 11, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has announced Alia Bhatt as its first global brand ambassador from India. The announcement comes after Bhatt’s recent debut at the Met Gala in New York City.

As per reports, Bhatt will make an appearance at Gucci’s upcoming Cruise 2024 showcase in Seoul, South Korea. The show will be staged at the Gyeongbokgung Palace on May 16, 2023, marking 25 years of the opening of the first Gucci store in Seoul.

Deemed a fashion icon in India, Alia Bhatt founded the sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. She also has investments in fashion retailer Nykaa and personalized styling startup StyleCracker.

Gucci’s pool of global brand ambassadors includes the likes of Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson and Hanni of the K-pop group NewJeans, amongst others.

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala in a Prabal Gurung ivory ball gown. The latest edition of the Met paid tribute to legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film is billed as an action spy thriller. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial return Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Bhatt’s recent films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva have been box-office draws. She turned producer in 2022 with the critically-acclaimed Netflix release Darlings.