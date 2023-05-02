HamberMenu
Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt channels iconic Chanel bride in 'made in India' creation

Alia Bhatt wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand beaded pearls

May 02, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

PTI
Alia Bhatt poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme’“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ in New York City | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Dressed in an ivory ball gown embellished with 100,000 pearls hand beaded in India, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made an impressive debut at the 2023 Met Gala.

This year, the gala, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, paid tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85.

The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and the dress code was “in honour of Karl.”

Alia wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand beaded pearls.

For her maiden appearance at the 'fashion's biggest night', the Indian star said she wanted to wear something that felt authentic and was "proudly made in India".

Alia Bhatt poses at the Met Gala | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

"The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photographs from the gala.

The 30-year-old, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with action movie "Heart of Stone", said she has always been fascinated with the iconic Chanel brides, dressed by Lagerfeld, and her look was inspired by them.

"Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look," Alia added.

The actor completed her look with a bow of pearls on her hair and ring stack as well as a knuckle duster.

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was behind creating Alia's look for the event.

Met Gala 2023 was attended by some of the biggest international stars, including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Doja Cat, Serena Williams, this year's best actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Pedro Pascal, Lilly Collins, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz, among others.

