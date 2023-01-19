Netflix reveals release dates of ‘Heart of Stone’, ‘Rebel Moon’, ‘Extraction 2’, and more

January 19, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Streaming service Netflix, on Wednesday, shared a teaser video on social media to announce the release dates of its upcoming slate of movies.

The video also dropped new footage from movies, including Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and David Fincher’s The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender.

Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone, which marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, will premiere on August 11, 2023. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer. It follows Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative and the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Extraction 2, which brings back Hemsworth as Tyler Rake from 2020 hit Extraction, will debut on Netflix on June 16. Anthony and Joe Russo have produced the sequel, which is directed by Sam Hargrave. The movie will see Rake taking on another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Set for release on March 13, Murder Mystery 2 is a follow-up to Sandler and Aniston's 2019 movie Murder Mystery. It will see Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend, the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Rebel Moon is Snyder's second project with Netflix after his hit 2021 movie Army of the Dead. It will premiere on December 22. The movie stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Staz Nair, and Corey Stoll, among others.

It chronicles the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the civilians dispatch a young woman (played by Boutella), who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.

Here's your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023! #NetflixSaveTheDatespic.twitter.com/kiRTNIzJbZ — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

Before Rebel Moon, Fincher's The Killer will make its debut on the platform. Based on the graphic novel series of the same title, the movie is about an assassin who after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt. Led by Fassbender, the film's cast also includes Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Another star-studded title from the streamer is Emily Blunt and Chris Evan's Pain Hustlers, directed by David Yates. It features Blunt as a blue-collar woman who loses her job and struggles to raise her daughter. She takes up a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Also starring Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy, the movie will release on October 27.

Other major titles to hit Netflix in 2023 include Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel (October 13), Nicole Kidman's A Family Affair (November 17), Sam Esmail-directed Leave The World Behind (December 8), Kevin Hart's Lift (August 25), Idris Elba's Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10), Eddie Murphy-Jonah Hill’s You People (January 27), Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher’s Your Place or Mine (February 10) and Jamie Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone (July 21).