‘GOT’ prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ finds lead actors

The upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novels, focusing on the characters Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg

April 08, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell 

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel series to Game of Thrones seperate from House of the Dragon, has found its principal actors.

The upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novels, focusing on the characters Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.

According to Variety, Peter Claffey will play the role of Dunk. Dexter Sol Ansell will portray Egg.

Claffey is an Irish actor and former rugby union player. Sol Ansell is a British child actor known from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the series Emmerdale and others.

A logline of The Hedge Knight quoted by Variety reads, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Top News Today

