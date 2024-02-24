‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘The Hedge Knight’ release date announced

February 24, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The 'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight', which was on hold due to the writers' strike in Hollywood, has finally got a release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the next 'Game of Thrones' spinoff series: "Creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin is in preproduction for the new spinoff, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', which will premiere in late 2025 on Max," Zaslav said.

Given that 'House of the Dragon' will premiere its second season this summer, the 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' release date next year enhances the likelihood of HBO settling into a pattern of having a Thrones drama every year (provided both programmes can complete their next seasons within two years).

“Looking ahead, we’ve got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO,” Zaslav added. “This next quarter, we’ll have ‘Hacks’ and ‘House of the Dragon,’ followed by DC’s ‘The Penguin’ and the new ‘Dune’ series. Then in 2025, we’ll kick off the year with the new season of ‘The White Lotus’ followed by ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Euphoria’ just to name a few.”

As per the reports earlier this month, HBO is also developing an ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ prequel series from ‘The Batman: Part II’ writer Mattson Tomlin. Other ideas set in Martin’s fantasy world are also in development, though only ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ have been greenlit.

'The Hedge Knight' is based on Martin's popular trilogy of Dunk and Egg novellas, which tell the story of "Dunk" (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and "Egg" (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros, having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels.

The description: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," according to The Hollywood Reporter.