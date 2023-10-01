HamberMenu
‘Ghost’ trailer: Shivarajkumar brings out the big guns in this action-heavy gangster drama

Directed by MG Srinivas, the film also features a digitally de-aged version of Shivanna

October 01, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar in stills from ‘Ghost’

Shivarajkumar in stills from ‘Ghost’ | Photo Credit: T-Series Kannada/YouTube

The trailer of actor Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film Ghostis out. The film, directed by M G Srinivas and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under his banner Sandesh Productions, is set to release in theatres on October 19 during the festival of Dassara.

ALSO READ
Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

“War is the reason behind many of the unhealed wounds of humanity. Whether or not such wars led to the creation of empires, they caused the fall of many. History has also forgotten many emperors who created an empire for themselves, but it never forgets people like me, who bring destruction,” says Shivarajkumar in the trailer’s voice-over. The two-minute video promises an action-heavy film with the superstar going all guns blazing.

To much surprise of the fans, the trailer also revealed that a younger version of Shivanna, digitally de-aged, will be seen in the film. Further, the makers have also announced that Ghost will offer a link to the second installment of Srinivas’ Birbal Trilogy.

ALSO READ
MG Srinivas on Kannada film ‘Ghost’: It has nothing to do with the paranormal

Ghost also stars Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Prashanth Narayan, Archana Jois, Satyaprakash and Dattanna. With music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mahendra Simha, the film’s editing is by Deepu S Kumar.

Shivarajkumar is working on a slew of films, including Arjun Janya’s 45 along with Upendra and Raj B Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka, untitled films with Ram Dhulipudi, Kotresh and KS Ravikumar, Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, and IV Returns, a sequel to his 1989 cop film Inspector Vikram. After his recent Tamil debut with a cameo in Jailer, he will also be seen in Dhanush’s Captain Miller.

