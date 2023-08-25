HamberMenu
Shivarajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ gets a release date

The film is directed by M G Srinivas and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under his banner Sandesh Productions

August 25, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivarajkumar in ‘Ghost’ 

Shivarajkumar in ‘Ghost’  | Photo Credit: T Series/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Shivarajkumar is headlining a film titled Ghost. The film, directed by M G Srinivas and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under his banner Sandesh Productions, has now got its release date. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 19.

Ghost also stars Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Prashanth Narayan, Archana Jois, Satyaprakash and Dattanna. With music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mahendra Simha, the film’s editing is by Deepu S Kumar.

Shivarajkumar is working on a slew of films, including Arjun Janya’s 45 along with Upendra and Raj B Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka, untitled films with Ram Dhulipudi, Kotresh and KS Ravikumar, Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, and IV Returns, a sequel to his 1989 cop film Inspector Vikram.

After his recent Tamil debut with a cameo in Jailer, he will also be seen in Dhanush’s Captain Miller.

