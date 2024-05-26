GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Gangs of Godavari’ trailer: Vishwak Sen is a short-tempered anti-hero in this action drama

Starring Neha Sshetty as the female lead, the film is set to release in theatres on May 31

Updated - May 26, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwak Sen in a still from ‘Gangs of Godavari’

Vishwak Sen in a still from ‘Gangs of Godavari’ | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/YouTube

The trailer of actor Vishwak Sen’s upcoming action entertainer Gangs of Godavari was released by the makers on Saturday. Written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film is set to release in theatres this week, on May 31.

The trailer video begins with a voiceover that categorises all of society into three sections — The inferior, the vain, and the superior. We are then introduced to Rathna (Vishwak), a fearless, short-tempered gangster from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Glimpses from Rathna’s life show how he goes about his political aspirations, how the authorities plan to deal with him, and how he fights back.

We also see Rathna fall in love and marry actor Neha Sshetty’s character in the film. The trailer ends with Rathna contradicting the earlier voiceover to state how the world is divided into only three categories — women, men, and politicians.

Gangs of Godavari also stars Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar and Goparaju Ramana. With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has editing by Navin Nooli.

The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

