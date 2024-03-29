GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ out

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, who has also penned the script, ‘Mechanic Rocky’ also stars Meenakshii Chaudhary

March 29, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ 

First look of Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’  | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/X

Vishwak Sen, who is basking on the success of Gaami, is back with an update on his next. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Mechanic Rocky, have unveiled the first look.

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets a release date

Vishwak is seen with a large wrench in what looks like a garage in the first look.

Decoding the visual aesthetics of ‘Gaami’ with Vishwanath Reddy Chelumalla

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, who has also penned the script, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshii Chaudhary. Produced by Ram Talluri under his SRT Entertainments banner, the film features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Manojh Katasani and editing by Anwar Ali.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen will next be seen in Gangs of Godavari. The title and first look of his tenth film, tentatively titled VS 10, is also slated to be released tomorrow.

