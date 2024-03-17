GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets a release date

Featuring Neha Shetty as the female lead, the film also stars Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana among others

March 17, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Gangs of Godavari’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Gangs of Godavari’ | Photo Credit: @VishwakSenActor/X

Still in the limelight following the success of Gaami, actor Vishwak Sen is already gearing up for the release of his next. On Saturday, the makers ofGangs of Godavariannounced that the film will be released in theatres on May 17.

Written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film is an adventure drama. An earlier released glimpse video of the film promised a rustic drama set in the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

Decoding the visual aesthetics of ‘Gaami’ with Vishwanath Reddy Chelumalla

Gangs of Godavari features Neha Shetty as the female lead. Actors Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar and Goparaju Ramana are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.