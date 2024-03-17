Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets a release date

March 17, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Still in the limelight following the success of Gaami, actor Vishwak Sen is already gearing up for the release of his next. On Saturday, the makers ofGangs of Godavariannounced that the film will be released in theatres on May 17.

Written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film is an adventure drama. An earlier released glimpse video of the film promised a rustic drama set in the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! 🔥🌊



#GangsofGodavari to release on 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰, worldwide.



Meet you in theatres this Summer. #GOGOnMay17th 💥 pic.twitter.com/A8u0RKKJI2 — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) March 16, 2024

Gangs of Godavari features Neha Shetty as the female lead. Actors Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar and Goparaju Ramana are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.