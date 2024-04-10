GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ passion project to debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

‘The Godfather’ director’s return to the big screen in over 13 years will premiere in competition at Cannes 2024

April 10, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola | Photo Credit: TODD KIRKLAND

Francis Coppola’s highly anticipated film Megalopolis has secured a prestigious gala premiere slot at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking its debut in competition. Amidst intense negotiations with organizers from Cannes, Venice, and Toronto film festivals, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux emerged victorious, securing a spot for the film to premiere on May 17 at Cannes 2024.

Francis Ford Coppola’s much-awaited ‘Megalopolis’ debuts to standing ovation

Megalopolis has been a project close to Coppola’s heart since he first oenned the script nearly 40 years ago, and its unveiling to buyers at the Universal CityWalk Imax Theater earlier this month sparked considerable interest. Despite the safer option of premiering elsewhere, Coppola’s penchant for risk-taking seems to have led him to Cannes, 45 years since he premiered Apocalypse Now at the festival.

With an ensemble cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Lawrence Fishburne and Dustin Hoffman, Megalopolis has been described as a captivating exploration of societal complexities and futuristic visions that intertwines past and future.

Adam Driver says his ‘Megalopolis’ character is inspired by director Francis Ford Coppola

As we await its reception at Cannes, Megalopolis will now begin the uphill battle to secure distribution.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.