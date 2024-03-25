GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adam Driver says his ‘Megalopolis’ character is inspired by director Francis Ford Coppola

The upcoming sci-fi epic is Coppola's passion project, which he has also self-financed

March 25, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

PTI
Adam Driver

Adam Driver | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Actor Adam Driver, who is leading Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film Megalopolis, says his character's traits are quite similar to the writer-director himself. The upcoming sci-fi epic is Coppola's passion project, which he has also self-financed.

Giancarlo Esposito on board Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

Megalopolis is believed to be set in a futuristic city much like the Roman Empire and follows an architect named Caesar (Driver), who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster. According to the 40-year-old, Caesar's struggles and philosophy mirror Coppola's.

“He’s a visionary. He’s very much Francis in a way, where he’s investigated every way how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me and one that reflects Francis,” Driver told The Face magazine.

Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman join Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'

Megalopolis also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Bailey Ives, Grace Vanderwaal, and James Remar.

