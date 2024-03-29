GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Francis Ford Coppola’s much-awaited ‘Megalopolis’ debuts to standing ovation

Coppola reportedly financed the film’s entire $120 million budget himself by leveraging a credit line against his vineyard holdings

March 29, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited Megalopolis, finally graced the silver screen for its first screening, drawing a thunderous standing ovation from an eager audience at the Universal CityWalk IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles. The “epic” film, nurtured over two decades in Coppola’s imagination, seems to have captivated the audience with its fusion of past and future, according to reports from Deadline.

The screening attracted industry insiders, including distributors and fellow filmmakers, along with a star-studded cast, including Angelica Huston, Nicolas Cage, and Andy Garcia, among others.

Clocking in at two hours and 13 minutes, the film, which has been in development for over 20 years, explores the clash between tradition and progress in a city resembling New York. Adam Driver stars as Cesar, an ambitious architect, while Giancarlo Esposito portrays Mayor Frank Cicero, representing the opposing side of the debate.

Adam Driver says his ‘Megalopolis’ character is inspired by director Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola reportedly financed Megalopolis’s entire $120 million budget himself by leveraging a credit line against his vineyard holdings. This echoes Apocalypse Now’s success story, where Coppola’s unwavering belief in the film led to its enduring profitability over five decades.

As Coppola seeks a distribution partner for the film’s wider release, anticipation grows for its release later this year.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.