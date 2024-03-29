Francis Ford Coppola’s much-awaited ‘Megalopolis’ debuts to standing ovation

March 29, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited Megalopolis, finally graced the silver screen for its first screening, drawing a thunderous standing ovation from an eager audience at the Universal CityWalk IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles. The “epic” film, nurtured over two decades in Coppola’s imagination, seems to have captivated the audience with its fusion of past and future, according to reports from Deadline.

The screening attracted industry insiders, including distributors and fellow filmmakers, along with a star-studded cast, including Angelica Huston, Nicolas Cage, and Andy Garcia, among others.

Clocking in at two hours and 13 minutes, the film, which has been in development for over 20 years, explores the clash between tradition and progress in a city resembling New York. Adam Driver stars as Cesar, an ambitious architect, while Giancarlo Esposito portrays Mayor Frank Cicero, representing the opposing side of the debate.

Coppola reportedly financed Megalopolis’s entire $120 million budget himself by leveraging a credit line against his vineyard holdings. This echoes Apocalypse Now’s success story, where Coppola’s unwavering belief in the film led to its enduring profitability over five decades.

As Coppola seeks a distribution partner for the film’s wider release, anticipation grows for its release later this year.